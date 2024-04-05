MWA Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MWA Asset Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

