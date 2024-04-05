MWA Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MWA Asset Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $186.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

