MWA Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MWA Asset Management raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $757.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

