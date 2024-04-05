MWA Asset Management Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MWA Asset Management cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.8% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $694.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.