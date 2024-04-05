MWA Asset Management Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MWA Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

