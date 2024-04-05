MWA Asset Management Sells 2,953 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

MWA Asset Management lowered its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 230,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 720.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.2 %

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

