MWA Asset Management Sells 499 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MWA Asset Management trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.