MWA Asset Management Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MWA Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $330.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

