MWA Asset Management Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $343.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.63 and its 200 day moving average is $389.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

