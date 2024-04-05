N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.48 ($0.19), with a volume of 297796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.20).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -119.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

