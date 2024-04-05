NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 228,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 219,832 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 490,716 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

