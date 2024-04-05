Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 745,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

