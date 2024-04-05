Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,777 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

