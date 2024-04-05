National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $86.96 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $8,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,815,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $10,096,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

