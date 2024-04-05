National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $68.21

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.21, but opened at $66.77. National Grid shares last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 60,810 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

