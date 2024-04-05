National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

