Needham & Company LLC Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,248. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 762,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after acquiring an additional 694,542 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

