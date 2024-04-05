NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.95. 231,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 718,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,701,000 after buying an additional 194,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

