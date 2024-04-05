Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 394.20 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 393.80 ($4.94). 370,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,476,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.60 ($4.94).

Network International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

