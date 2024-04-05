New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 382,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 258,385 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.63.
New Found Gold Stock Up 4.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $719.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
