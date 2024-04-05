NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 417.71 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
