NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 417.71 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

