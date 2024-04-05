Nexo (NEXO) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Nexo has a market cap of $761.91 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00001998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
About Nexo
Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
