NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.50

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 1211870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.90).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

