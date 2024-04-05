NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

