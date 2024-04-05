Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. Guggenheim started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.70.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

