NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,197.91 or 1.00164842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00125508 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.