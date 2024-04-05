Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 6.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 66,244,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 94,840,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

