Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,295,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,897,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

