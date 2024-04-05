Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 39,375 Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXJ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

