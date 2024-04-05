Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,455. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.43. The firm has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

