Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.95. 6,291,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

