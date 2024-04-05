Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 742,995 shares of company stock valued at $116,023,946. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.10. 5,661,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,473,056. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.15 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

