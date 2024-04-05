Nilsine Partners LLC Has $738,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 1,616,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

