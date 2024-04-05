Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

