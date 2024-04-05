Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. 624,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,602. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

