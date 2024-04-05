Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,391,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,759,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $524.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

