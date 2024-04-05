Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.44. 1,033,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

