Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $71.64. 2,566,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

