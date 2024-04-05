NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.47. 14,270,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,166,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

NIO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

