Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NFBK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 42,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,625. The firm has a market cap of $409.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 550.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 74,237 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth $417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth $997,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth $106,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

