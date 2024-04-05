NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $36,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

