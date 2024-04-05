Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.13 and last traded at $125.76. 1,135,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,080,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $565.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

