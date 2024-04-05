Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 4%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 101,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 799,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.