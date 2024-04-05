Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.