Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvei

Nuvei Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2,516.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 255,365 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the third quarter worth about $8,095,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 39.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.