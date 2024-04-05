Nuvei’s (NVEI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

