nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

nVent Electric stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

