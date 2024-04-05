NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $903.74 and last traded at $900.01. 15,037,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,058,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $894.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $801.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.