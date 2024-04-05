NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.6%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $903.74 and last traded at $900.01. Approximately 15,037,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 53,058,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $894.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $801.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

