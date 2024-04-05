Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $29.26 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $865.82 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.74 or 0.04869946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00025215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12633316 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $28,035,057.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.